MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following is from an email from a Mobile Police spokesperson:

On Saturday, January 8, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police officers responded to the 2300 block of Indian Ridge Estates Drive in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a known male subject shot the male victim. The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.