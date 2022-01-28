MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Sunset Apartments on Jan. 28 for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one man who was shot in his leg, according to a Mobile Police news release. The man told officers that he was shot while walking down Houston Street. A man dressed in a black hoodie walked up to the victim and began shooting at him without saying a word.

The victim took off running and was later shot in his leg. The victim did not know the shooter, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.