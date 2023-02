MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a man was shot on Griffith Circle West Monday night. The man suffered “life-threatening” injuries.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Griffith Circle at around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 for a man who was shot.

No one has been arrested, according to MPD. This remains an ongoing investigation.