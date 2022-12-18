MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

An official said officers were called to the 500 block of General Gorgas Drive, near University Hospital, after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. According to officers, the man was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say the shooter left before officers arrived. The shooting took place just after 2 a.m. This is an ongoing investigation.