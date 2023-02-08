Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot on E Rue Maison and taken to the hospital with a possible life-threatening injury.

UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the man has died from his injuries. They are currently investigating it as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 200 block of E. Rue Maison just before 12 p.m. Wednesday for a man shot. The man was taken to the hospital with what police describe as “a possible life-threatening injury.”

Officers said no one is in custody at this time. WKRG News 5 will update the article when more information is available.