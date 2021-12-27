Man shot on Christmas Eve after robbery at car wash in Mobile, MPD says

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A robbery and assault were reported just before 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Splash Dash Car Wash in Mobile.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the victim was detailing a relatives vehicle at the car wash when two unknown men approached him demanding money and the keys to the vehicle.

The victim gave the two men money, but refused to give them the keys to the vehicle. One of the men shot the victim in the right leg when he refused, according to officers.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Splash Dash Car wash is located at 7265 Three Notch Road.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact the Mobile Police Department.