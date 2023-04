MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department are on the scene of a shooting on Carstens Street.

Officials said a man has been shot. The incident happened on the 200 block of Carstens Street off St. Stephens Road. Officials said no other information is available at this time. The call came in around 11 a.m.

