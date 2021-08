MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a man was shot multiple times at a business on Lakeland Drive and Three Knotch Road Monday afternoon.

At about 5:45 p.m., Mobile police responded in reference to one shot, When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.