MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department announced the man who was critically wounded after being shot at a nightclub has died from his injuries.

Derrick Shavers, 31, was shot on Sept. 18 at Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road and died on Oct. 8. Officers received a call early that morning about shots being fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Shavers had been shot inside the club.

In the original report, officers said Shavers did not know the person who shot him. The subject had fled the scene by the time officers arrived. Officials said this is now being investigated as a homicide.