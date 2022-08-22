MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man shot and killed Saturday, Aug. 20 at Scottsdale Court.

Jamies Johnson, 32, was identified as the man killed inside his home off Scottsdale Court near Overlook Road. Mobile Police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting during a domestic fight. When they arrived, Jonhson was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mobile-Fire rescue pronounced Johnson dead on scene. Krystal Miskel, 33, was arrested on scene, according to Mobile Police. Miskel was Johnson’s ex-girlfriend at the time of the shooting. Miskel was charged with murder, according to Mobile Police.