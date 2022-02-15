MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a drive-by shooting where one person was shot.

Officers were called to Mobile Infirmary on Feb. 14 for a report of one shot. Officers determined that the shooting happened near the 110 block of Montlimar Drive.

The man was riding in a vehicle when someone pulled up next to them and started shooting at the vehicle. The man, was shot in his back and driven to the hospital, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to the release.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.