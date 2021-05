A close-up photo of police lights by night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man who was shot in the leg showed up at a local hospital overnight, police say.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Mobile police say the man walked into Springhill Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his leg.

He told police he had been shot in 1100 block of Quigley Street by someone he didn’t know.

No arrests have been made.