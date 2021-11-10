UPDATE: Man injured by shattered glass after group fires shots into his car

Mobile County

UPDATE (4:48 p.m. 11/10/21): Mobile police now say a man on Morningside Drive was not shot in the head, but instead was injured by shattered glass after shots were fired into his vehicle.

Police say a group of men shot into the man’s car just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The gunfire shattered the man’s car window and cut him along the left side of the head. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mobile police are continuing to investigate.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a man was shot in the head on Morningside Drive, near Navco Road and I-10, at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Editors note: A previous version of this story said the shooting happened on Faure Drive South. Mobile police have since corrected the address.

