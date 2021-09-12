Man shot in parking lot of Prichard restaurant dies from injuries

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating after a man is shot to death Saturday night. Prichard Police say they were called to the parking lot of Fry Daddy’s on St. Stephen’s Road at about 8:15 last night for a report of a person shot.

A 25-year-old man was taken to University Hospital and later died from his injuries. According to a news release “While there is no clear motive and no suspects at this time, detectives are actively working this case and are asking anyone with information about this incident, to please contact the Prichard Police Department or Major Crimes Division at (251) 452-2211.”