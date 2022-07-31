UPDATE: 12:15 PM: According to the Mobile County Crime map a call for a shooting came in shortly before 11 am in the 1700 Block of Parkway Drive off of Dog River Court. Neighbors say they saw a vehicle pull up to another vehicle and someone started shooting. Mobile Police focused their attention on a sedan that had a door open and what appeared to be bullet holes.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced that one man has died after being shot Sunday, July 31.

Officers said the man was shot at a home on the 1000 block of Parkway Drive, near Dog River. No other information is available at this time.