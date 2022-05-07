MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a shooting Friday night that sent one man to the hospital. Mobile Police said they got a call for a shooting at about 10 p.m. at the 700 block of Farnell Street off Dauphin Island Parkway.

Police said the shooter approached the victim, who was someone he knew, and began firing. The victim returned fire as the suspect ran away. An occupied vehicle was also hit by gunfire but no one was hurt.

About an hour and a half after the initial shooting call, the victim arrived at University Hospital with what’s described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Mobile Police said this is an ongoing investigation.