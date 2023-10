MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot in the leg this afternoon on Delta Street, according to Mobile Police officers.

Officers responded to Delta Street around 4:30 p.m. for a shooting. A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg, they said.

Witnesses told WKRG News 5 that no one had been arrested. They also said they heard the shots being fired from a wooded area.

We are working to gather more information.

