Man shot in hip, Mobile Police find no evidence of a crime scene

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Mobile Infirmary on Jan. 13 of a report of one person shot.

When officers, arrived they found one man who had been shot in his hip. The man told officers that he was shot by two men who confronted him, asking him to “Give it up.” After he ran from the two men, he claimed was shot in his hip, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The man claims was shot after he pulled over on the side of the road to use the restroom near Springhill Avenue and Ann Street, according to the release.

Officers went to investigate the area where he was shot, but they did not find a crime scene, meaning they did not find any evidence indicating that a crime had taken place.