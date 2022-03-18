MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was shot while sitting in his car on Heritage Road North, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim sitting in his car. He told police a man came up to hem and open-fired. He was taken to the hospital without life-threatening injuries, but did have a gunshot wound to the face.

The shooting happened on March 18 at 3:15 p.m. at the 3800 block of Heritage Road North near Michael Boulevard. Mobile Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Mobile Police Department.