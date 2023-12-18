MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating a Friday night robbery and shooting at a Moffett Road gas station.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department were called to the Clark’s Gas Station near I-65 Friday around 10:40 p.m. for a robbery report.

When the officers arrived, they found that a man had entered the store with a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes, according to an MPD news release.

During the robbery, a male victim was shot. The suspect then stole two cell phones before leaving the scene, police said.

The man who was shot was treated at a local hospital and released.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.