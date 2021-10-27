UPDATE: Mobile Police identify man shot dead at Family Dollar on Pleasant Valley Road

UPDATE: (11:53 p.m. 10/28/21)– Mobile Police identified the victim who was shot and killed at the Family Dollar Oct. 27 on Pleasant Valley Road.

Jerome Ryals, 23, has been identified as the victim, according to Mobile Police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 23-year-old man was shot dead at the Family Dollar on Pleasant Valley Road on Wednesday evening, Mobile police confirm.

It happened around 7:25 pm.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found the 23-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police say this is an active homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

This article was updated at 7:00 a.m. on October 28, 2021 to reflect new information from police.