MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department said a reckless endangerment incident led to a shooting on Sage Avenue late Thursday night.

Before the shooting occurred on Sage Ave., MPD responded to 3251 Dauphin Street Thursday night around 11:15 p.m. in reference to a disorderly subject armed with a gun. Before police could arrive on the scene, both parties had left and were traveling east on Dauphin Street.

The calling of the shooting on Sage Avenue came shortly after Police arrived at the location on Dauphin Street. When MPD responded to Sage Avenue they found the victim had collided with a tree. The victim said a male subject shot him in the hip and he crashed.