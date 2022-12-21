Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning.

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, officers were called to a Circle K gas station on Rangeline Road for a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found that a man that the victim did not know shot him.

The victim told officers he was attempting to leave a gas station near Theodore Dawes Road, when, allegedly, some men walked up to his car and asked for a ride. According to the victim, at some point during the ride, one of the men then shot the victim and left the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries. He is expected to be ok. Officials said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Mobile Police Department.