MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a man claims he was shot by someone in a car on Brooke Avenue Friday night.

According to police, the man was shot near the 1000 block of Brooke Avenue, near Dauphin Island Parkway, Friday around 9:15 p.m. The man told officers he was shot “from an unknown vehicle by an unknown individual.”

The man called the police when he arrived back at his home on Height Street, on the opposite side of Dauphin Island Parkway. He was transported to the hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening.