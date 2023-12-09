MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after an MCSO spokesperson said he was being uncooperative during a traffic stop and appeared to be reaching for something in his vehicle. It happened at 3 on Saturday morning. According to a news release, a driver was pulled over on Highway 158 at Jones Road in Wilmer.

“The driver of the vehicle refused to show identification and was uncooperative. Deputy fired at the suspect as he was reaching for something inside the vehicle continuing to not comply with Deputy’s orders. A gun and drugs were found inside the vehicle,” said the news release. MCSO says the man is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury at a hospital and still refuses to identify himself. It’s not clear what this person may be charged with at this time.