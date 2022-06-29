MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man shot by Mobile County deputies almost 2 weeks ago has been released from the hospital and is now in jail. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Dickson was shot while attempting to flee back on June 14th.

Sheriff deputies say they pulled over a vehicle Dickson was driving while investigating a burglary on Tom Gunn Road in south Mobile County. Two other men who were inside that vehicle got out when deputies told them to do so. Deputies say Dickson stepped on the gas, rammed a deputy’s car, and tried to run him over.

That’s when deputies shot him.

According to jail records Dickson is charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary, and attempting to elude law enforcement. He was booked into Mobile Metro Jail at about 5 pm Monday.