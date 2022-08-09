MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at the 2100 block of Dickens Street Monday night.

Mobile Police were called to a home off Dickens Street Monday, Aug. 8 around 7:31 p.m. for a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the man was shot by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The shooting happened after the ex-boyfriend broke into the home, according to a news release from MPD.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. Mobile Police will continue to investigate the shooting.