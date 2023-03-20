MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was allegedly shot by one of his family members on St. Stephens Road Saturday afternoon, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to the 1000 block of St. Stephens Road, near Springhill Avenue, for a report of a man who was shot. Officers arrived and determined the man had been shot by a relative. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle for his injuries, which were not life-threatening. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.