MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is recovering after allegedly being shot by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to Mobile Police early Saturday morning.

Officers were called for the report of a shooting on the 2000 block of Emogene Street at about 12:30 Saturday morning. A man had been shot during an argument.

Police said: “The victim was shot by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend during a disagreement. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an active investigation.”

No further information or details have been released in regard to arrests or the identities of any of the people involved in the incident. This remains an ongoing investigation.