MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night in a shooting that also left bullet holes in two apartments, according to Mobile Police. Police said both apartments were occupied.

Mobile Police said they responded to the Azalea Pointe Apartments at about 10:24 Thursday night in reference to a domestic altercation. As officers tried to find the domestic altercation scene, they heard gunshots.

A man who had been hit in the gunfire approached officers. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

As police investigated the gunshots, they found two occupied apartments had also been hit. Police said no one in the apartments were injured. Police said the investigation is ongoing.