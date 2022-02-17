MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one person after he shot at a man who was delivering a gift to his son.

Jermaine Martin, 43, was arrested after he allegedly fired shots at a man in Horseman’s Circle. The shooting happened on Feb. 13 while the victim was delivering a present to his son.

Martin spotted the man, pulled out a gun and began firing at him, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. The man was not injured, but his vehicle was hit by gunfire several times.

Three days later, Martin turned himself in on Feb. 16. Currently, Martin’s reason for shooting at the man is not known, but the victim knew Martin before the shooting.