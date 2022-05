MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, May 10 at Steadham Drive.

Around 6:47 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Steadham Drive “to investigate an assault complaint,” according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown. Mobile Police will continue to investigate the shooting.