MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting that left a man injured.

According to MPD, officers responded around 6 p.m. that day to a reported assault on the 1200 block of Springhill Ave.

On the scene, officers found the victim was at a carwash when he heard gunshots.

The gunfire struck him, and he drove himself to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This investigation remains ongoing. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

