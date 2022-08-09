MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on scene of a shooting where one man was injured.

Mobile Police confirmed that the man’s injuries are life-threatening. The shooting happened at Faure Drive E. and Serigny Drive. Mobile Police have detained one person.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.