(UPDATE 4:27 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot at Pecan Street Monday afternoon.
Police were called to 1300 Pecan Street for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are life-threatening, according to Mobile Police.
The man was taken to a hospital for his injuries. Mobile Police will continue to investigate the shooting.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.