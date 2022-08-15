(UPDATE 4:27 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot at Pecan Street Monday afternoon.

Police were called to 1300 Pecan Street for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are life-threatening, according to Mobile Police.

The man was taken to a hospital for his injuries. Mobile Police will continue to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.