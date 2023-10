MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot at 1395 N. University Blvd., a Circle K gas station, on Thursday afternoon, according to the Mobile Police Department.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

The victim’s gunshot wound is non-life-threatening, and he is currently being treated at a nearby hospital, according to Mobile police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is on the scene. We will provide more updates as more information becomes available.