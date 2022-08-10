The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at I-65 Service Road near Emogene Street.

UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): Officers on scene confirmed that a male juvenile was shot.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot at I-65 Service Road near Emogene Street.

The shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 7:25 p.m. in the parking lot of Extenda Suites. Mobile Police confirm that the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Officers on scene said the man was shot in his hand and taken to Mobile Infirmary for treatment.