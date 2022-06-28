MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one person in connection to an assault that happened at Kanode Road.

Chilton Graves, 20, was taken into custody after officers were called to Kanode Road for an assault Sunday, June 19. Officers believe Graves walked up to the victim’s home carrying what looked to be a revolver. Police said in a news release that Graves shot at the victim several times, but the gun was filled with small pellets.

The man suffered minor injuries and was treated at his home, according to Mobile Police. Graves was charged with Assault 2nd Degree Wednesday, June 22.