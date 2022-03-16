MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being injured.

Officers were called the 1400 block of Wolf Ridge Road Tuesday, March 15 for a report of a shooting, according to a news release from Mobile Police.

Officers were called to a home where they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man told officers that he was inside the home when he heard gunshots coming from outside.

The man was shot in his arm and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. Mobile Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.