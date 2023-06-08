PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is investigating after a man was found inside a gas station on St. Stephens Road with gunshot wounds Wednesday night.

Police say they, along with EMS, responded to the Valero Gas Station and found a 26-year-old man inside. He was transported to USA Hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim and another man started fighting because the man was seated in the victim’s car. Both started shooting at each other.

Police did not offer additional details in reference to the man’s condition and his identity has not been released at this time.

This remains an ongoing investigation and the case will be submitted to the DA’s Office for prosecution, according to the release.