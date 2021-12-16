Man shot at gas station on St. Stephens Road in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Quik Pik gas station Dec. 15 in reference to one person shot.

Police determined that the shooting happened after the man and the subject got into an argument.

The argument turned physical and the subject pulled out a gun and shot the man in his left leg, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The subject was arrested by Police on scene.

To view the original story, click here.