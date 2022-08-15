MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one man was shot at the Dauphin Gate Apartment Complex Monday morning.

Officers responded to the apartment complex after they received reports about one person being shot. The man has been taken to the hospital for treatment. It is unknown at this time what condition the man is in.

We are working to gather more information at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.

