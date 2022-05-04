UPDATE (5:15 p.m.): Mobile Police initially said that a man was shot at Crawford Lane, but they have now confirmed that the victim was a woman. This is a domestic violence shooting.

One woman is in custody. Currently, it is unknown if anyone has been charged in the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to a shooting at the 500 block of Crawford Lane Wednesday afternoon.

Mobile Police confirmed that one man has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update you as more information becomes available.