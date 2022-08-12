MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot.

Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mobile police. The Mobile Police Department will continue to investigate the shooting.