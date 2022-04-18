MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday morning.

On Monday, April 12, officers were called to Mobile Infirmary Hospital at about 12:09 a.m. after one person came in with a gunshot wound.

Officers determined that the shooting happened while the victim was walking along Clay St. when someone began firing at them.

The victim was shot and treated for a non-life-threatening injury. The victim did not know the shooter, according to a news release from the MPD.

The shooting happened at Clay Street near Lyons Street, according to the release.