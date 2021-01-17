Man shot at Checkers drive-thru in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One suspect is at large after allegedly shooting another man Saturday night in a fast-food drive-thru. It happened shortly before 11 Saturday evening at the Checkers on Dauphin Street. The suspect left on foot.

Mobile Police say when they arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim told police he was shot by someone he knew while they were going through the drive-thru. The victim was taken to the hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still looking for the alleged shooter.