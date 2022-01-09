Man shot at Bellingrath Road and Highway 90 Saturday night after argument

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following is an email from an MPD spokesperson:

On Saturday, January 8, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., police officers responded to the 5000 block of Diamond Road in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered the incident occurred at Bellingrath Road and Highway 90. It was discovered the male victim got into a verbal altercation with an unknown male subject earlier at a nearby convenience store; an argument ensued between the two at Bellingrath and Highway 90, and shots were fired. The victim suffered a gunshot wound, and the female passenger was unharmed. The male victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.