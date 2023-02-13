MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police said they were called to University Hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, according to a department release.

The release said Sunday just before noon is when officers arrived at University Hospital for the report. The man told officers he had been at the 1000 block of Colgin Street, near Duval Street and Michigan Avenue, when a man he knew walked up to him with a gun and demanded money.

The man was shot and taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. His injury was not life-threatening. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.