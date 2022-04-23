MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a man was shot and killed on Friday, April 22.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The injuries he sustained were life-threatening and he was pronounced dead on the scene by Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Police arrested Joseph Peterson, 60, and charged him with murder. Officials said they will not release additional information to protect the integrity of the investigation. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released either.

The shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. on the 300 block of St. Charles Avenue near St. Stephens Road. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at (251)208-7211.

Peterson has an extensive arrest record. According to jail records Peterson has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail more than two dozen times since 1991.