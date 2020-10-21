Man shot and killed on Semler Street in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot and killed on Semler Street in Prichard Wednesday morning.

At 8:40 a.m., Prichard police were dispatched to Semler Street in reference to a call of a man down. When patrol units arrived and spoke with the man’s relatives, it appeared the man had been shot and was now deceased.

Prichard detectives were requested to scene, along with MCSO Crime Scene Investigators. After further investigation, the man was identified as 25-year-old Travon Cortez Thomas.

At this time, police say there is no clear motive and no suspects. The case is still currently under investigation, and anyone with information should contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.

LATEST STORIES: